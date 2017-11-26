Jordin Sparks reveals she and hubby are expecting a boy

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagicJordin Sparks recently revealed that over the summer, she secretly tied the knot with her boyfriend Dana Isaiah, and that the two were expecting the first child together. Now we know what color she’ll be painting the nursery.

On Instagram, Jordin posted a photo of her and Dana posing with handfuls of blue party streamers. “IT’S A BOY!!!” she captioned the pic. “We have so much to be thankful for and this is definitely at the top of the list! @_danaisaiah‘s gonna have a little mini me running around! We can’t wait to meet him. We love you lil man!”

As previously reported by People magazine, Jordin and Dana eloped on July 16, while they were on vacation in Hawaii, and Jordin found out she was pregnant in August. She told People, “Once we got over the initial shock of it…to be able to share that this amazing thing is happening, it’s such a great thing. We did this together!”

The baby is due late next spring.

