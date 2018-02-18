Jordin Sparks has "low-key" baby shower: "It was beautiful"

Varela MediaJordin Sparks is getting ready for the arrival of her first child.

On Instagram over the weekend, she posted a photo of her niece kissing her very pregnant belly. The caption reads, “Little Bug can’t wait to meet her cousin. We had a low key baby shower for Little man in AZ with family and friends this afternoon. It was beautiful.”

She added, “I am so grateful for the support system I’ve had growing up and the roots that took hold to support us now. This journey is incredible. God is good.”

Jordin announced in November that she was both married and expecting. She and her boyfriend Dana Isaiah secretly eloped while on vacation in Hawaii in July 2017. The couple learned they were pregnant in late August. They later confirmed they were expecting a boy, due this spring.

