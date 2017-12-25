Jordan Feldstein, manager of Maroon 5, Elle King & more, dead at 40

Far Right: Jordan Feldstein/Chris Weeks/WireImageThe man who shepherded the career of Maroon 5 and put Adam Levine on The Voice has died.

Jordan Feldstein, brother of actor Jonah Hill, died of a heart attack on Friday night at his home. He was 40 years old. The Hollywood Reporter quotes a statement from the family saying, “Unfortunately…Jordan called 911 for shortness of breath, when paramedics arrived it was determined he went into full cardiac arrest and passed away shortly thereafter.”

Feldstein, a childhood friend of Adam Levine, ran the management firm Career Artist Management. He has managed Maroon 5 since the band formed more than 15 years ago, and the company also works with Miguel, Elle King, Rick Springfield, All American Rejects, The B-52’s and others.

Feldstein was married to Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca, but their marriage was annulled in 2013. He has two children. His sister, Beanie Feldstein, can be seen in the critically-acclaimed movie Lady Bird.

Stars such as Miguel, All American Rejects, Sheryl Crow, Ryan Tedder, Questlove of the Roots and Iggy Azalea took to social media to pay tribute to Feldstein.

