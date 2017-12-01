Jon Bon Jovi says band will be releasing two new songs in 2018

By Andrea Dresdale

Norman Jean RoyIt looks like Bon Jovi fans will get to lay their hands on some new music in 2018.

Frontman Jon Bon Jovi revealed in a Facebook Live Q&A on Thursday, “We’re going to put out a couple of new songs to share with you for the new year.”

The singer added, “We think they’re pretty good. Just two tracks to support what we hope to be sharing with you in 2018.”

Bon Jovi also explained that one of the new songs incorporates some political themes that reflect the volatile state of world.

“The current news has obviously been filtered for the past year to a place where I’m able to process some of it and put melodies to it,” Jon said. “So there is some mention without being too opined.”

Also regarding the topic, Bon Jovi declared, “The world’s gone crazy. I’m looking to you guys, the next generation, to reinvent the wheel. Be the future you want to be, because we’re counting on you.”

He adds, “It’s not being political if you’re worried about taking care of the planet that we live on and the people around you. We’re all more alike than we are different.”

In addition, Jon expressed his gratitude to fans who have been voting for Bon Jovi in the Rock & Rock Hall of Fame’s online poll for favorite nominee for induction in 2018. The band has received more than 1 million votes, and is way ahead in the poll.

“It’s really nice that our friends out there who’ve supported the band for such a long time are having their voices heard, and it’s been fun,” Jon said. “Fingers crossed, we’ll find out in the next couple of weeks and we’ll share it with you guys.”

Watch the full Q&A at Facebook.com/BonJovi.

