John Yonich Eyes Becker Building in Aberdeen for Grays Harbor College Classes

A local entrepreneur is hoping to boost Aberdeen’s music scene into more than just an alley, John Yonich wants to spread music districts across the city with assistance from the Grays Harbor College. “We’ve got some ideas, we got a great team putting this together and a great – I think a great vision. If you come downtown on the 23rd of May, a little Grays Harbor forum, you’re going to find out all about it.”

I spoke with Yonich, owner of the D&R Theater, from the roof of the Becker building in downtown Aberdeen on Friday. He said the view from the top is nice in Aberdeen. “Once you get up here you go ‘wow, this a real city.’ This is not just a little town, it could be a city. Traffic is vibrant, and we’re waking up. It’s come a long ways to where it is now.”

Yonich is working with the owner Pat Brutsche to put the Becker building back into service. “We’ve been talking to Grays Harbor College back and forth and trying to make not only a music district, they want to make music classes – but not just music, arts, lighting, sounds, and they want to tie it into the D&R because we are bringing world-class talent in.”

He envisions students of the entertainment industry going to classes in the Becker building as well as at the D&R Theater and office spaces rented from buildings nearby.

No stranger to criticism, Yonich has worked for years to breathe life into downtown Aberdeen with “hits” like the D&R Theater, Scoops, and Amore. He’s also had some very slow-moving-not-entirely misses like the Morck. “It’s not going to be exactly what everyone wants, but I compared to what it was I think we’re going the right direction.”

For now, the vision is just that as Yonich works with administrators at the Grays Harbor College to form a curriculum.

Yonich is hosting the business forum luncheon at the D&R event center on the 23rd of May, more details are expected soon from Greater Grays Harbor Inc. on that forum.

1 of 24

Comments