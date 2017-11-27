John Oates hosting vacation getaway at Georgia resort in February

By Andrea Dresdale

Credit: Philip Murphy

John Oates is offering a new vacation experience that has to be on the list of any big Hall & Oates fan.

John is hosting a weekend getaway this February that’ll include a Q&A session and an intimate concert featuring the singer, plus much more. “Live at the Lake: A Weekend with John Oates” will be held February 23 to February 25 at the Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee resort in Greensboro, Georgia.

The first night of the retreat will be highlighted by a chat between John and his fans, during which he also will read from his recent book, Change of Seasons: A Memoir, and play some acoustic tunes.

“I love doing songs and storyteller style shows that give folks a chance to dive deep into the imagination of a songwriter,” says John. “Doing a show in a beautiful resort living room setting gives me a chance to unwrap the creative process and the audience comes away with a deeper appreciation of where some of their most cherished musical memories came from.”

Vacationers will receive a copy of the book and of Oates’ upcoming album, Arkansas, as gifts, and will able to have both signed by John during the weekend.

The getaway’s main event is a three-course dinner with wine, followed by a concert by Oates and his trio. During the show, John will play Hall & Oates classics, brand-new tunes and more. Oates’ friend, award-winning Americana artist Jim Lauderdale, also will perform.

Besides the performance events, guests can enjoy such amenities and activities as hiking, biking, golf and a spa treatment. For more info about the “Live at the Lake” weekend, call 706-467-7057 or email at [email protected]

