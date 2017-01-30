John Mayer’s Search for Everything Tour Will Include… Everything

Image Courtesy Live NationOn the heels of his new EP debuting at #2 on the chart, John Mayer has announced a world tour in support of his album The Search for Everything. The tour will, indeed, include “everything” — every day will feature John performing solo acoustic, with a full band and with his John Mayer Trio.

The tour gets underway March 31 in Albany, NY and will run through May 12, wrapping up in London at the O2 Arena. Immediately after that, John will hit the road with his side project, Dead & Company, for a tour that runs through July.

Tickets for John’s tour go on sale February 3 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com. Every ticket purchased includes a physical copy of The Search for Everything, which is due to be released later this year.

Here are the tour dates:

3/31 — Times Union Center, Albany, NY

4/1 — Bell Centre, Montréal, Canada

4/3 — Air Canada Centre, Toronto, Canada

4/5 — Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

4/6 — Verizon Center, Washington, DC

4/7 — Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

4/9 — TD Garden, Boston, MA

4/11 — United Center, Chicago, IL

4/12 — Schottstein Center, Columbus, OH

4/14 — Sprint Center, Kansas City, MO

4/15 — XCEL Energy Center, St Paul, MN

4/17 — Rogers Place, Edmonton, Canada

4/19 — Rogers Arena,Vancouver, Canada

4/21 — The Forum, Inglewood, CA

4/22 — T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

5/3 — Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands

5/5 — Jyske Bank Boxen, Herning, Denmarkk

5/7 — Ericcson Globe, Stockholm, Sweden

5/8 — Spektrum, Oslo, Norway

5/9 — Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

5/12 — The O2, London, United Kingdom

