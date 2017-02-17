John Mayer’s new “Wave” coming next Friday

Columbia RecordsJohn Mayer has confirmed that the next batch of songs from his in-progress album The Search for Everything will arrive next Friday, February 24, but he’s already revealed the track listing.

John posted the details on Friday: the four songs are called “Still Feel Like Your Man,” “Emoji of a Wave,” “Helpless” and “Roll It on Home.” He posted the artwork on Wednesday: it’s a line drawing of a young girl looking down, with feathers falling around her.

Last month, John released the first batch of songs from the album as The Search for Everything — Wave One EP. He’s promised to release four new songs every month for an undetermined amount of months — and then later this year, he’ll release the album in its entirety.

John’s Search for Everything world tour kicks off March 21. It’ll feature John performing solo acoustic, with a full band and with his John Mayer Trio.

Track listing for Wave Two. Available next Friday. ?? A post shared by johnmayer (@johnmayer) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:21am PST

