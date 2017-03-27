John Mayer’s Finally OK with “Your Body Is a Wonderland”

ABC/Randy HolmesIt’s safe to say that when people want to mock John Mayer, they often focus on his romantic hit “Your Body Is a Wonderland.” John admits that for that reason, he went through a phase where he didn’t even want to perform it…but now, he’s finally come to terms with it.

Speaking to The New York Times, John says, “‘Your Body Is a Wonderland’ lives so much in its own atmosphere that it’s like it’s been handed to me by some other person.”

He continues, “There was a time where I didn’t want to play it, where I took it very personally that people were making jokes about it. Now I go: ‘It’s kind of cool to have [such a big song].'”

Mayer adds with a laugh, “I don’t know if you’ve made it if you don’t have the one [thing] that the least initiated person can yell at you when they see you. Dave Chappelle has ‘Rick James,’ you know?”

John’s latest album, The Search for Everything, includes more romantic songs, as well as tunes about breakups and self-reflection, but what you won’t find on it is political songs. He says they’re not for him.

“We live in a time right now where the message will be judged against the messenger,” he explains. “There are times when I say to myself, ‘I don’t have the right to [sing political songs].’ Because I haven’t introduced myself to the world or placed myself as a mouthpiece in that way, I guess I shied away from it.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments