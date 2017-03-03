John Mayer’s entire new album coming April 14

Columbia RecordsEnough of this Wave 1 and Wave 2 stuff — John Mayer’s giving his fans the whole album next month.

John’s album The Search For Everything, from which he’s already released two EP’s of four tracks each, will be out April 14, he announced on Twitter.

“Putting the finishing touches on the album,” he added. “So many little worlds to hang in with these tracks. This one is a dusty dreamy getaway.”

The Search for Everything is John’s follow-up to 2013’s Paradise Valley, which debuted at #2 on the Billboard album chart. He’ll kick off his tour in support of the record March 31 in Albany, NY. After a detour in Europe and a return to North America, the trek is scheduled to wrap up in September in Noblesville, IN.

