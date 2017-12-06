John Mayer's appendectomy surgery leads to more postponed shows

By Andrea Dresdale

ABC/Randy HolmesHere’s the good news: John Mayer is in “good spirits,” according to a spokesperson, after undergoing emergency appendectomy surgery Tuesday.

Now, here’s the bad news: John’s surgery means that two additional concerts he was scheduled to perform have been postponed.

Following the announcement of John’s surgery, the band he’s currently touring with, Dead & Company, was forced to postpone their December 5 show in New Orleans. Now, the band’s show tonight in Orlando, FL and their December 8 show in Sunrise, FL have also been postponed.

Information on rescheduled dates will be announced soon and all tickets will be honored for those performances. Ticketholders can get refunds at the point of purchase.

John’s shows with his pal Dave Chappelle on December 30 and 31 are still on, for now.

