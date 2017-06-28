John Mayer won’t comment on being #1 on Katy Perry’s Lovers List

ABC/Ida Mae AstuteJohn Mayer once wrote a song called “My Stupid Mouth,” and it’s gotten him into trouble more than once, especially when it comes to his love life. So it’s no wonder he didn’t take the bait when Rolling Stone tried to get him to talk about his old girlfriend, Katy Perry.

During her 96-hour live stream, Katy was asked by James Corden to rank three of her ex-boyfriends — John Mayer, Diplo and Orlando Bloom — in order of their bedroom skills. She ultimately put John at #1, followed by Orlando and then Diplo. But when asked by Rolling Stone if he had any comment on that achievement, he didn’t bite.

“I don’t have a cool-enough thought for you,” he tells the magazine. “I’ve hacked this game. I pay very little of the price of fame now. I get to play the music that moves me the most. I’m having the time of my life. I’m 39 – I remember 32. I don’t wanna do it again.”

