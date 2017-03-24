John Mayer wants marriage and kids: “I’m running late for my life”

“That’s the final frontier, man,” the currently single star tells the New York Times. “I wish there was somebody to throw me the 40th. I want the baby with the protective earphones,” he says.

He’s referring to to the fact that many pop star moms and dads bring their young children to their concerts, but make them wear ear protection.

The Times notes that John has also been living in a hotel, “for fear of establishing another bachelor pad.”

“I want to say, ‘We’ll take it,’” he says, referring to buying a house with his future spouse. “I’m right on time for my career, and I’m running late for my life.”

However, John admits that being known as a player may harm his chances for domestic bliss.

“I’ve inherited a younger man’s reputation,” he complains.

