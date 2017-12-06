John Mayer thanks fans for "amazingly kind and loving tweets"

Frank OckenfelsJohn Mayer is awake and tweeting.

After having emergency appendectomy surgery yesterday, John has returned to his favorite hangout — social media — to thank fans and friends for reaching out to him to make sure he’s O.K.

“Thank you everyone for the well wishes,” he wrote. “Had surgery yesterday and woke up to see some amazingly kind and loving tweets. I’m so sorry that we couldn’t finish out the last few dates of the tour. This band and these shows mean the world to me. Love you all dearly.”

As previously reported, John’s medical emergency has forced his band Dead & Company to postpone the final three dates of their current tour. The shows will be rescheduled.

