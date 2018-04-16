John Mayer, Sheryl Crow, Sting to headline Bourbon & Beyond festival

By Andrea Dresdale

ABC/Randy HolmesThe food, booze and music will be flowing at the second annual Bourbon & Beyond festival, scheduled for September 22-23 at Champions Park in Louisville, KY. John Mayer, Sting, Sheryl Crow and Counting Crows are among the headlining acts.

In addition to music, the festival also features 20 chefs — including Top Chef’s Tom Colicchio [koh-LEE-KEE-oh] and Food Network star Aarón [air-ROWN] Sánchez — and more than two dozen bourbons.

Other artists on the bill include Lenny Kravitz, Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant and his solo band, former Eagles guitarist Don Felder, and former Stray Cats frontman Brian Setzer and his band.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at noon EDT at BourbonandBeyond.com.

