John Mayer says new song “Still Feel Like Your Man” is about Katy Perry

ABC/Ida Mae AstuteWondering which song on John Mayer‘s new album is about his ex, Katy Perry? He’s not keeping it a secret. The musician confirms to The New York Times that “Still Feel Like Your Man” is about Katy.

“Who else would I be thinking about?” he says. “And by the way, it’s a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship. So it’s like, give me this, people.”

The lyrics detail missing an ex. “I still keep your shampoo in my shower/In case you wanna wash your hair/And I know that you probably found yourself some more somewhere/But I do not really care,” he sings.

John tells the Times the album contains other breakup songs, like “Moving On and Getting Over” and “Never on the Day You Leave,” but it’s about much more than that.

“There were times when tears came out of me, and I went, ‘OK, John, this is not about an on-again, off-again relationship,’” he says. “This is something more profound.”

Katy and John were on-again, off-again from 2012 until 2015.

John’s album, The Search for Everything, was released in two four-song EPs. Its final full-length iteration comes out April 14.

