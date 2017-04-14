John Mayer says he’s passing the torch to Ed Sheeran: “That’s the way it should be”

Michael Buckner/WireImageThere’s no denying the fact that John Mayer has inspired an entire generation of young guitar-playing singer/songwriters, from Shawn Mendes to Ed Sheeran. But even John says he’s OK with the fact that Ed’s popularity has far outstripped his.

Speaking to USA Today, John, who played on Ed’s latest album, says, “I would take Ed Sheeran’s worst idea on any day and it would be my biggest song of the year. For me, Ed’s the voice, and that’s the way it’s supposed to be, as I transition into writing stuff that’s deeper for me on a musical, artistic level…at the expense of being popular.”

John’s new album, The Search for Everything, arrives today, and he tells USA Today that it’s about “getting older and comparing my track to other people’s.” He says that meant asking himself, “Is any of this OK? Am I alright doing this?” The answer he came up with, he says, was yes.

“Artists put themselves through dark times, knowing that if they create enough and well enough, they can emerge with great work that lives forever,” he tells USA Today. “I did that…[this is] the deepest dive I’ve ever taken as an artist.”

John, who turns 40 later this year, adds, “The pot of gold at the end of the whole thing was being able to go around the world and play these songs as a happy, well-situated, excited, inspired guy. That’s who you’re talking to.”

