John Mayer reschedules concerts canceled due to his appendectomy

By Andrea Dresdale

Frank OckenfelsJohn Mayer and his side band, Dead & Company, have now rescheduled the concert dates they were forced to postpone due to John’s emergency appendectomy earlier this week.

The shows have now been set for February 24thin New Orleans, February 26th in Ft. Lauderdale, and February 27th in Orlando. Tickets for the original shows will be honored at the new ones but if you need a refund, you can get one at the point of purchase.

Meanwhile, John seems to be enjoying his pain medication — maybe a little too much. Yesterday, he tweeted, “I’m a warm, pilled-out froggy, whizzing my golf cart around the internet, doffing my wool cap to everyone I pass. beep beep hellllloo electric guitars let me get a look at you.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments