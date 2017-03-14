John Mayer Releases Track Listing for “The Search for Everything”

Columbia RecordsJohn Mayer has released two EPs — eight songs total — from his upcoming album The Search for Everything. Now, he’s posted the full track list for the album, which will be out April 14.

The album includes 12 tracks, so four that we haven’t heard yet. One of those songs is called “Theme from The Search for Everything.“

Here’s the full track list for the album, which is the follow-up to John’s 2013 disc Paradise Valley:

“Still Feel Like Your Man”

“Emoji of a Wave”

“Helpless”

“Love on the Weekend”

“In the Blood”

“Changing”

“Theme from The Search for Everything“

“Moving On and Getting Over”

“Never on the Day You Leave”

“Rosie”

“Roll It On Home”

“You’re Gonna Live Forever in Me”

