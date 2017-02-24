John Mayer loves “The Bachelor,” but doesn’t want to be “The Bachelor”

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.John Mayer is a big fan of ABC’s The Bachelor, but he even though he’s one of the most eligible bachelors in showbiz, he says he wouldn’t consider being on the show himself.



Appearing on Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, John discussed his love of the show, but complained that it takes too much time to watch. “I’ll pay 50 dollars if you just show me the entire season in 30 minutes,” he cracked. “Get me the helicopters, girls crying, girls crying on helicopters…if you get tears in flight on The Bachelor, that’s prime stuff!”

When Ellen asked him if he’d want to be The Bachelor, though, John said no, though he admitted it would be “really fun.”

“I don’t think that I would find love there, unless they would change the vetting process for who would be the contestants,” he explained. When Ellen replied that the show would change it for him, he insisted, “I think that it would be one of the lowest-rated shows.”

John also confirmed that he is, indeed, single and the drawing of the girl on the cover of his new EP The Search for Everything — Wave 2 is just a “spiritual representation” of the kind of woman he might be looking for.

Additionally, John explained why he’s releasing his new album four songs at a time.

“I started realizing that 12 songs is a big ask for people now because of so much content,” he told Ellen. “Even me, like, my favorite acts would put a record out, and I’d be like ‘I can’t today. It’s too much music!'”

Coincidentally, John’s ex-girlfriend Katy Perry said something similar earlier this week: she says she wants to put out her album in “bite-size” pieces because it takes too long to digest an entire record.

