John Mayer Explains “Wave One” of “The Search for Everything”

ABC/Randy HolmesOn Friday, John Mayer released “Wave One” of his new album The Search for Everything: He plans to release four songs a month, every month. John also spoke to Rolling Stone about what inspired the new songs.

The single “Love on the Weekend,” John says, was inspired by Los Angeles. “The reason I love L.A. is because it’s the world’s greatest backdrop for love,” he says. “There is a culture here of the lovers’ getaway.”

“Moving On and Getting Over” was inspired by a breakup, but John says that by the time he was done with it, he was feeling more hopeful and less heartbroken. “The end has a jam…,” he says. “If I’d had to finish this song a year ago, it wouldn’t have this ending. This ending is me coming back to it two years later and going, ‘I’ve moved on, so it gets a happy ending.'”

“Changing” is what John calls “the spiritual centerpiece of the album,” and says the whole first verse came to him in an instant. But that was only 30 seconds, so he then had to turn it into an actual song. “It sounds simple, but it took forever,” he recalls.

“You’re Gonna Live Forever in Me” is a song that John describes as “open and revealing.” He says he wrote it one night, and adds, “What you hear on the song is the original take. I couldn’t sing the vocals again if I tried.”

John will continue to release new songs in the next few months, and the entire physical album will arrive in the spring.

