John Mayer debuts at #2 with “The Search for Everything”

Columbia RecordsJohn Mayer‘s still got it. After telling USA Today earlier this month that he was ready to pass the torch to younger singer-songwriters, John’s latest album, The Search for Everything, debuted this week at #2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

John’s eighth top-10 album did 132,00 in sales and equivalent streams, most of those numbers coming from traditional sales, reports Billboard. It was kept out of the top slot by the big debut of rapper Kendrick Lamar‘s latest, DAMN., which had the best sales week of any debut album so far this year.

Earlier this month John said he was ready to pass the torch to Ed Sheeran. “I would take Ed Sheeran’s worst idea on any day and it would be my biggest song of the year. For me, Ed’s the voice, and that’s the way it’s supposed to be, as I transition into writing stuff that’s deeper for me on a musical, artistic level…at the expense of being popular,” he told USA Today.

This week Ed’s latest, ÷ (Divide), drops from number 3 to number 4.

