John Legend’s Oscar Version of “La La Land” Songs Now Available

Photo Courtesy of Interscope RecordsIf you liked John Legend‘s performance at Sunday night’s Oscars, you can own it now.

John performed a medley of the two numbers from La La Land that were nominated for Best Original song: “City of Stars” and “Audition (The Fools Who Dream).” “City of Stars” ended up winning the award. A studio version of that medley is now available digitally. It features vocals by John, piano by the songs’ co-writer Justin Hurwitz and a live orchestra.

Oscar-winner John is one of the stars and executive producers of La La Land, which won six Oscars last night, though not Best Picture. That went to Moonlight, after La La Land was mistakenly announced as the winner.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments