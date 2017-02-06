John Legend’s Darkness and Light Tour Starts in May

Columbia RecordsJohn Legend is bringing his fans both darkness and light this year.

The Oscar-winning singer will kick off his Darkness and Light tour May 12 in Miami, Florida, with Grammy-winner Gallant as his opening act. The tour comes in support of John’s album of the same name, which came out December 2 and features the single “Love Me Now.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Every pair of tickets you purchase will include an option to get a copy of the Darkness and Light album. Special “enhanced experiences” are also available during the tour, from Meet & Greets to a special tasting of John’s LVE wine collection. Visit CIDEntertainment.com for full details.

Before the tour, John will attend the Oscars, where he may go home with yet another trophy: his company Get Lifted Films has an executive producer credit on the movie La La Land, which is the favorite to win that night.

Here are John’s tour dates:

5/12 — Miami, FL Bayfront Park Amphitheater

5/13 — Clearwater, FL Coachman Park

5/14 — St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre

5/16 — Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

5/18 — Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

5/19 — Atlanta, GA Chastain Park Amphitheater

5/21 — The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

5/22 — Grand Prairie, TX Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

5/24 — Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

5/25 — Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

5/27 — Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre

5/28 — Los Angeles, CA,The Greek Theatre

6/1 — Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

6/3 — Woodinville, WA, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

6/4 — Woodinville, WA, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

6/7 — Minneapolis, MN Northrop Auditorium

6/8 — Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater

6/10 — Highland Park, IL, Ravinia Festival*

6/12 — Huber Heights, OH, Rose Music Center at The Heights

6/13 — Kansas City, MO, Starlight Theatre

6/15 — Saint Louis, MO, The Fabulous Fox Theatre

6/16 — Rochester Hills, MI Meadowbrook Amphitheater

6/17 — Toronto, ON Molson Canadian Amphitheatre

6/19 — Boston, MA Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

6/20 — Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/22 — Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

6/23 — Mashantucket, CT, Foxwoods Resort Casino – Grand Theater

6/27 — New York, NY Theater at Madison Square Garden

6/30 — New Orleans, LA ESSENCE Festival

*Tickets on sale in March.

