John Legend’s crowing about his new virtual reality animated series

ABC/Paula LoboJohn Legend is going from La La Land to the land of virtual reality.

The Los Angeles Times reports John will executive-produce and star — vocally — in a new animated virtual reality series called Rainbow Crow. It’s based on Native American folklore and features John as the crow of the title. When the animal kingdom is plunged into darkness, he has to go on a journey to save everyone, and learn humility in the process.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, John said when the studio approached him about doing the project, “I thought it felt like a cool story that could do a lot of things.”

He explains, “VR helps increase the connection we have with each other because it can put you in someone else’s shoes.”

John may also create original music for the series, but as of yet, it’s not know how many episodes will be created. The first one will premiere this month at New York’s Tribeca Film Festival.

The good news is that there are no plans to charge for the show, on the presumption that once people get hooked on the idea of VR shows, they’ll be willing to pay for them at a later date.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.