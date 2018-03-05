John Legend to help celebrate composer Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 70th birthday in TV special

Virginia Sherwood/NBCJohn Legend is starring in NBC’s production of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert next month, but first, he’ll help celebrate the 70th birthday of the musical’s famed composer, Andrew Lloyd Webber.

John is set to take part in the NBC special Andrew Lloyd Webber: Tribute to a Superstar on Wednesday, March 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The special will feature conversation and reflection with Lloyd Webber, who in addition to Jesus Christ Superstar, has composed such theater classics as Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Evita, Cats, and The Phantom of the Opera.

Lloyd Webber officially turns 70 on March 22. Glenn Close and Lin-Manuel Miranda will also be participating in the special.

You can catch John’s starring turn in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert on Easter Sunday, April 1.

