John Legend says marriage with Chrissy Teigen is “better than ever”

ABC/Adam RoseIn the eyes of many fans, John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen continue to define the meaning of “relationship goals.”

And with the addition of their baby daughter Luna, John told People at the season two premiere of Underground, their relationship is “better than ever.”

“We love being parents, we love our daughter and we still enjoy each other’s company so much. We even love coming out to these events, even though it’s work. We have a good time together,” he said.

In addition, the “Love Me Now” singer is gearing up for his cameo appearance on the WGN America show, of which he is also named as one of its executive producers. John will portray 19th-century author and abolitionist leader Frederick Douglass in the new season of the historical drama about a group of slaves in Georgia who plan to escape to freedom along the Underground Railroad.

“I think it’s important for people to know what really happened. Even though this series is dramatized and fictionalized to a degree, it’s based on the truth and we wanted to feature some real characters in it,” he added.

“I want people to be inspired by the series, learn about how we came together to fight for freedom and how some courageous folks led the abolitionist movement, led the Underground Railroad and led the march to our freedom.”

The second season of Underground premieres March 8.

