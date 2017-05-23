John Legend may have another “surefire” hit with new, heartwrenching music video

ABC/Eddy ChenJohn Legend‘s new music video for his song “Surefire” shows the power of young, forbidden love between a Muslim girl and a Hispanic boy.

Regarding the powerful visual, John states, “Love is powerful. Love endures. Love can overcome the divisions that fear creates. We made this film to celebrate the power of love.”

The video’s director, Cole Wiley, adds, “‘Surefire’ is a song about eternal faith. Fear of immigration, religious bigotry and many other forms of prejudice are contaminating our cultural landscape on a daily basis.”

“Thankfully, Jamila and Roberto are able to transcend those circumstances and enjoy the fullest depths of the human experience because of their ‘Surefire’ love for one another.”

“Surefire” is John’s latest single from his album Darkness and Light, available everywhere now.

