John Legend Looking Forward to Being Home for the Holidays for “the First Time”

ABC/Paula Lobo

With the holiday season here and people on their way to fill loved ones’ stockings, one thing’s for sure — John Legend‘s just happy to be with his family during this joyous time.

“This is the first time we’re just gonna be home!” tells ABC Radio. “And we’re gonna have our Christmas tree at our own house. And we’re in a new house that we just moved into this year as well, so it’ll feel like a brand new experience, a brand new tradition with our new daughter.”

The award-winning artist is looking forward to spending time with his 8-month-old daughter, Luna, since he and wife, model Chrissy Teigen, plan to dress her up for yet another Instagram-worthy photo shoot.

“We’re gonna dress her up, I’m sure. Chrissy, if you’ve seen her Halloween posts, [she loves that]. But yes, we’re gonna hopefully have a good time, and she won’t know what’s happening yet, so we’ll take full advantage of it,” he laughs.

And if you’re wondering what holiday classics the Legend family might dance to under their Christmas tree, John gives a few hints.

“I love the classics like ‘Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire,’ Nat King Cole. I love Stevie Wonder — ‘That’s What Christmas Means to Me.’ I love ‘This Christmas’ by Donny Hathaway. I love Jackson Five ‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town’…there’s so many. Those are some of my favorites.”

