John Legend is “so proud” that wife Chrissy Teigen spoke out about her postpartum depression

ABC/Tyler GoldenEarlier this month, Chrissy Teigen revealed her struggle with postpartum depression in a personal essay for Glamour magazine, but luckily, hubby John Legend is by her side to support her.

In a recent chat with E! News, John, who married Teigen in 2013, said he was in favor of his wife speaking openly about her struggle.

“By acknowledging the pain she’s going through…she also acknowledges the pain that a lot of women go through after they have a child,” he said.

“A lot of people don’t want to talk about it. A lot of people feel alone when they’re going through it and for her to let people know that they’re not alone, I think was really powerful.”

He added, “I’m so proud of her. She showed me the drafts when she was writing it and I knew it would mean a lot to a lot of women for them to see that.”

Legend also offered advice to husbands who are wondering how to best support their wives who go through the same struggle.

“You have to be present. You have to be compassionate,” he said. “You have to understand what the reasons for them feeling what they’re feeling are. I think once you know the reasons, I think you can be more helpful in identifying what they’re going through.”

In Chrissy’s essay, the supermodel and cookbook author disclosed the emotional pain she endured following the birth of the couple’s first child, Luna Simone Stephens.

“I didn’t think it could happen to me. I have a great life. I have all the help I could need. But postpartum does not discriminate,” Teigen wrote.

