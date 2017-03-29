John Legend gives commuters a surprise performance in London train station

ABC/Eddy ChenCommuters in London’s bustling St. Pancras International train station were met with a surprise performance from John Legend Wednesday, kicking off International Piano Day.

Upon arriving at the station, the “In America” singer tweeted, “Do they still have that piano there?” The Evening Standard reports that John eventually sat down at a piano to sing “Ordinary People,” “All of Me” and “Surefire.”

His ten-minute set ended with an exit out of St. Pancras and into a car waiting outside.

John recently announced his forthcoming European tour, set to begin in September. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

Arriving at London @StPancrasInt on @EurostarUK. Do they still have that piano there? — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 29, 2017

