John Legend dismisses robbery reports, but driver is charged with grand larceny

ABC/Eddy ChenDespite reports, John Legend claims he was not the victim of a robbery on Thursday at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The New York Daily News had reported that John’s bag was stolen by a livery cab driver hustling for a ride. The “In America” singer dismissed the robbery claims in several tweets, explaining what really happened with his luggage.

“We use a trusted car service and they did not rob me. Our Delta greeter made a mistake and left a bag on the cart,” he wrote. “The bag was taken because it was left unattended. The airport police caught the person who took it (on video) and retrieved my bag.”

But that doesn’t mean that a crime wasn’t committed. ABC News has learned that a livery driver took the bag off the carousel, and John then reported it missing. The driver was identified on surveillance video and asked to come back to the airport for an interview.

The driver, Agustin Hilario, brought the bag with him when he returned to the airport, and said he took it by mistake. He was placed into custody and charged with grand larceny.

John praised the airport’s security and police with a picture of Get Out character Rod Williams, who’s portrayed in the Jordan Peele hit horror flick as a T.S.A. officer.

“One could say it’s been handled,” he declared.

