John Legend and Chrissy Teigen can’t wait for daughter Luna to see “Beauty and the Beast”

ABC/Tyler GoldenJohn Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen made a glamorous red carpet appearance on Thursday for the Hollywood premiere of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast live-action remake.

And while talking with Entertainment Tonight‘s Cameron Mathison, Legend, who sings with Ariana Grande for the re-imagined version of the Beauty and the Beast theme, stated that he can’t wait for 10-month-old daughter Luna to see the film.

“She hasn’t sat through a movie yet, but it’ll come soon. And she’ll be so proud of Daddy,” he said.

As for John and Ariana’s version of the film’s theme song, Chrissy talked about her obsession with the track and eagerness for Luna to recognize her father’s voice while hearing it for the first time.

“I’m so excited that Luna gets to hear it one day when she really realizes who’s singing it. I’m really excited,” she added.

The world premiere of John and Ariana’s Beauty and the Beast music video premieres Sunday during Freeform’s broadcast of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, which airs between 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET.

But in the meantime, fans of the “Love Me Now” singer can also witness the first image released of John Legend as Frederick Douglass in an upcoming episode of Underground. John, who also executive produces the series. re-tweeted an image of himself, via Entertainment Weekly, as the 19th-century author and abolitionist leader.

The second season of the historical drama, about a group of slaves in Georgia who plan to escape to freedom along the Underground Railroad, premieres March 8 on WGN America.

John’s cameo appearance airs April 5.

