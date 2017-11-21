John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting their second child

By Music News Group

ABC/Tyler GoldenChrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting their second child.

Teigen made the announcement on Instagram today, posting a cute video of their 1-year-old daughter Luna touching her mother’s belly.

The model can be heard asking, “What’s in here?”

Luna responds, “Baby.”

“It’s John’s!” Teigen wrote on Instagram, in case there was any doubt.

This will be the second child for the Grammy Award-winning singer, 38, and his Sports Illustrated swimsuit model wife, 31.

Teigen gave birth to their daughter, Luna Simone Stephens, in April 2016, after undergoing infertility treatments.

During the SI Swimsuit fan event in February 2016, Teigen revealed that she had done IVF during the swimsuit issue’s photo shoot.

“I was getting my shots and everything in Zanzibar, I had a little medical kit,” she told People.

“It was hard because you bloat from it, and you bruise …if I hit the wrong area. That’s the kind of things we had to cover with makeup.”

Teigen has also been candid about her struggle with postpartum depression after Luna was born.

