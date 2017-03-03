John Legend and Ariana Grande’s “Beauty and the Beast” music video premieres Sunday

The Walt Disney StudiosYou’ve heard the John Legend and Ariana Grande remake of the Beauty and the Beast theme, and this weekend you’ll get to see the video to go along with it.

The visual for the duet — originally sung by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson — will be premiering on Sunday during Freeform’s showing of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, which airs between 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET. The video can then be seen on Freeform.com.

Freeform is doing a Hermione Granger-themed Harry Potter weekend in honor of Emma Watson, who stars as Belle in Disney’s live action Beauty and the Beast.

Beauty and the Beast hits theaters March 17.

