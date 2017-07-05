John Blackwell Jr., former drummer for Prince, Justin Timberlake, dead at 43

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagicAcclaimed drummer John Blackwell Jr., who played with Prince for over a decade, has died at age 43.

Blackwell’s wife, Yaritza, shared the news on Instagram, writing, “My husband incredible drummer John Blackwell Jr. passed the way peacefully in my company today. Thanks God for his life and thanks everyone for their support.”

The cause of death has not been announced, but Blackwell was diagnosed with multiple brain tumors last year.

Blackwell was a much in-demand musician, and was a member of Prince’s band The New Power Generation for 12 years. He also played with Justin Timberlake, Patti LaBelle, D’Angelo, Bootsy Collins and others.

