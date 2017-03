ABCMash-Up Mondays returned to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night with the most successful female band of all time, the Go-Go’s teaming with quirky power pop rockers OK Go— to form OK GO-GO’S. Together the groups mixed up the Go-Go’s 1981 smash “Our Lips Are Sealed” with OK Go’s 2006 hit “Here It Goes Again.”

