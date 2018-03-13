Jim Walsh to Host Telephone Town Hall Thursday, March 15, 2018

Rep. Jim Walsh testifies on House Bill 1422 in House Technology and Economic Development Committee Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, will host a telephone town hall event for 19th District community members, Thursday, March 15. The community conversation, which is similar to a call-in radio format, will begin at 6 p.m. and last an hour. Walsh will take questions and provide an update on the outcome of the 2018 Legislative session.

To participate residents can call (360) 499-8353. Once connected, callers can listen-in and press STAR (*) on their telephone keypad to ask a question.

Residents with questions prior to the event, or those unable to participate who would like to ask a question or leave a comment, are encouraged to contact Walsh by sending an email to [email protected] or by calling (360) 786-7806.

