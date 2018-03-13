Jim Walsh to Host Telephone Town Hall Thursday, March 15, 2018

Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, will host a telephone town hall event for 19th District community members, Thursday, March 15. The community conversation, which is similar to a call-in radio format, will begin at 6 p.m. and last an hour. Walsh will take questions and provide an update on the outcome of the 2018 Legislative session.

To participate residents can call (360) 499-8353. Once connected, callers can listen-in and press STAR (*) on their telephone keypad to ask a question.

Residents with questions prior to the event, or those unable to participate who would like to ask a question or leave a comment, are encouraged to contact Walsh by sending an email to [email protected] or by calling (360) 786-7806.

Comments