Jewel’s “Hands” hold a Hallmark Hammer: Watch her tonight in “Concrete Evidence: A Fixer-Upper Mystery”

Amanda Edwards/WireImageIf you missed it when it premiered on April 2, tonight, you’ve got another chance to watch Jewel in Concrete Evidence: A Fixer Upper Mystery. It’s the latest in a series of Hallmark mysteries based on a book series about Shannon Hammer, a contractor who solves crimes. Jewel says starring in and executive producing the series is “grueling,” but she likes the character.

“To me, her super-human power is using her intuition,” Jewel tells ABC Radio. “And she really is tenacious and really sticks with it and uses her skills as a contractor for noticing detail to help her…it’s a fun series.”

In this movie, Shannon is renovating the historic mansion that her boyfriend bought when he moved to town. When the bones of a teenage girl who went missing 15 years ago are discovered, Shannon has to help solve the cold case. Jewel says there are more movies to come.

“I signed on knowing this could be potentially a nine-part series, which meant three a year,” she tells ABC Radio. ” But…for me as a mom, it’s just such a great brand — Hallmark — that I really thought it would be a fun opportunity. And my son [Kase] gets to be with me.”

Unfortunately, Jewel doesn’t get to spend a lot of time on the set hanging with Kase. “Everybody we work with is great, but you’re trying to film a movie in 15 days,” she explains. “So you’re working 18, 19 hour days — and they’re grueling.”

But Jewel’s goal with the Fixer Upper series isn’t to simply churn out shows: for her, it’s all about “really trying to upgrade our game every single time to try to make this series the best series that we can.”

Concrete Evidence airs tonight at 9 p.m. on the Hallmark Channel.

