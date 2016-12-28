Jewel’s First Hallmark Mystery Movie to Air January 15

Courtesy: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries ChannelJust under a year ago, Jewel announced a deal to star in and produce a series of Hallmark movies. Now her first one has an air date.

On January 15, Jewel will star in Framed for Murder: A Fixer Upper Mystery, based on author Kate Carlisle’s novels about a home restoration expert who’s also an amateur sleuth. Jewel plays Shannon Hughes, who stumbles across clues hidden in the Victorian homes she’s restoring and uses them to piece together unsolved mysteries.

In the first movie, Shannon’s new client, a famous crime reporter and author, helps her investigate her neighbor’s untimely death after the police say it was accidental. As the story progresses, a $10 million necklace is involved and further lives are endangered.

Jewel’s past acting credits include the movies Ride with the Devil and Ring of Fire. Framed for Murder: A Fixer Upper Mystery airs on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries network at 9 p.m. ET/PT on January 15.

Jewel’s most recent album, Picking Up the Pieces, came out in 2015. She performs an original song in the Hallmark movie.

