Jewel teams up with Cirque du Soleil for charity show inspired by her life

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty ImagesFor one night only next month, Jewel‘s life will be turned into a Cirque du Soleil performance.

March 2, the singer will take the stage with Cirque artists and other guest performers at Las Vegas’ Michael Jackson ONE Theatre for the One Night for One Drop charity event.

According to People, she’ll be wearing a costume inspired by her home state of Alaska. Jewel will be playing a “Source” and “ethereal guide” for the show’s main character, Nukka.

“Working with the Cirque team has been an incredible experience in art and craftsmanship,” Jewel tells People. “The people are all incredible. The way I am being transformed into a whole new person … I feel like a princess, or more like Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz.”

The show is inspired by events in Jewel’s life and career. She describes it as being “about family, the search for love, abandonment and betrayal but ultimately the power to forgive the soul.”

All proceeds will go to One Drop, a non-profit started by Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberté that provides access to safe water.

