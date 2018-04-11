Jennifer Lopez's pre-Super Bowl performance to re-air this Friday

By Andrea Dresdale

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for DirecTVJennifer Lopez‘s pre-Super Bowl performance from earlier this year is coming to TV…again.

DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night featuring Jennifer Lopez will be airing on AUDIENCE Network on Friday, April 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Throughout the 90-minute performance, which took place in Minneapolis on February 3 and originally aired live, J.Lo sings and dances to her greatest hits, including “If You Had My Love,” “Let’s Get Loud,” “Jenny from the Block” and “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.” The concert also features the first live performance of her single “Us,” as well as a five-song medley of Prince hits.

Immediately following the concert special at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT, fans can watch a behind-the-scenes special featuring Jennifer as she preps for the show.

