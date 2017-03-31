Jennifer Lopez sued for allegedly failing to promote hoverboards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images via ABCJennifer Lopez is being sued by a hoverboard manufacturer for allegedly reneging on a deal to promote the boards on Instagram and Twitter, according to documents obtained by Variety.

Lopez allegedly inked the deal back in 2015, at the height of the hoverboard craze. The suit claims, the manufacturer — Sidekick Group — provided 42 custom hoverboards for use in the J-Lo’s Planet Hollywood show in Las Vegas.

Lopez did tweet a video of her dancers performing with the boards back in May, captioned, “The #AllIHave dancers killing it on their @SideKickWheels.” The post included a link to Sidekick’s website.

However, under the agreement, Lopez allegedly agreed to post about the hoverboards at least once every three months on either Twitter or Instagram.

The company is seeking damages of $54,390, or the retail value of 42 hoverboards.

Jennifer Lopez: All I Have, at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, is currently running through October.

