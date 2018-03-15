Jennifer Lopez opens up about her own #MeToo moment; isn't rushing into marriage with A-Rod

Mariano VivancoIn the new issue of Harper’s Bazaar, Jennifer Lopez is opening up about her own experience with sexual harassment in the entertainment business.

“I haven’t been abused in the way some women have. But have I been told by a director to take off my shirt and show my boobs? Yes, I have,” she reveals. “But did I do it? No, I did not.”

She admits that she was “terrified” to speak up because it was so early on in her career.

“It was one of my first movies,” she says. “But in my mind I knew the behavior wasn’t right. It could have gone either way for me. But I think ultimately the Bronx in me was like, ‘Nah, we’re not having it.’”

J.Lo also discusses her relationship with Alex Rodriguez, saying they “understand each other’s lives in a way that most other people couldn’t.”

But that doesn’t necessarily mean that wedding bells are on the way.

“I do believe in marriage, and I would love to grow old with somebody in a committed relationship,” she says. “But I’m not forcing anything right now.”

J.Lo has been married three times, most recently to Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins Max and Emme. The two divorced in 2014. Rodriguez has two kids from his first and only marriage, which ended in 2008.

The April issue of Harper’s Bazaar hits newsstands March 27.

