Jennifer Lopez, Charlie Puth, Sheryl Crow join “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular”

NBC UniversalThe lineup for this year’s Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular just got even more star-studded.

In addition to previously announced performers Hailee Steinfeld and country superstars Lady Antebellum and Brad Paisley, Jennifer Lopez, Sheryl Crow and Charlie Puth will also be celebrating Independence Day on the NBC special.

This year’s show, which airs Tuesday, July 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, will feature more than 60,000 shells launched from five barges all over Manhattan, making it the country’s largest fireworks display in over a decade.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments