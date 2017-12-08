Jennifer Lopez announces final dates for Las Vegas "All I Have" residency

Denise TruscelloJennifer Lopez is getting ready to wrap up her Las Vegas residency show, All I Have.

She’s announced the final series of shows at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, which are set to kick of June 13 of next year. She’ll perform 17 new dates, concluding on September 29. Tickets will go on sale Monday, December 10 at 10 a.m. PT.

“Performing All I Have in Vegas over the last few years has been an incredible and rewarding experience that I won’t soon forget,” J-Lo says in a statement. “Some of the best memories on stage from my career will forever be equated with this city. Thank you to all my fans who traveled far and wide to experience the show with me.”

Jennifer still has previously announced shows lined up for February, March, April, May and the beginning of June.

Here are the final new dates:

June 2018: 13, 15, 16

September 2018: 1, 2, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

