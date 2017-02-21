Jennifer Lopez addresses rumors on Drake, the Super Bowl and “American Idol’s” return

Jason Merritt/Getty Images via ABCJennifer Lopez was on rumor patrol during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday.

The singer-actress addressed speculation on her relationship with Drake, whether or not she’d do the Super Bowl halftime show and if American Idol will be returning to TV.

Regarding her rumored romance with Drake, J.Lo would only confirm that they worked on a song together. But when Ellen pulled up their cuddly Instagram photo, Jennifer admitted that when that photo was taken, they weren’t working on music — they were just “hanging out.”

The star also told Ellen she doesn’t purposely go for younger guys, but she still picked one later in the show when she played a game of “Who’d You Rather?” She chose One Direction‘s Harry Styles.

Ellen also asked if Jennifer would be performing at the Super Bowl halftime show next year, following Lady Gaga, who performed this year. She said there’s no current plan in place, but added, “If they asked me, I would love to. I think that would be awesome.”

When it comes to the return of American Idol, Jennifer didn’t know much about the potential comeback, classifying it as just a “rumor.” She also said at this point, returning as judge on the show probably wouldn’t fit into her schedule.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.





Comments