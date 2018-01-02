Jennifer Holliday gives Mariah Carey props for "New Year's Rockin' Eve" appearance, hot tea comment

By Music News Group

ABC/Heidi GutmanNot only did Mariah Carey‘s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve performance Sunday night help to attract record numbers for ABC, but it also scored some epic props from Jennifer Holliday.

On Monday Jennifer tweeted, “Dearest @MariahCarey Your Performance Was Beautiful & A Great Testimony! So inspired by your courage to ‘Show Up, Sing & Slay’ in the cold — You Redeemed Yourself! Loved your humility when they didn’t have your hot tea — You Proved that GOD IS STILL ‘A GOD OF 2ND CHANCES’!”

Holliday’s tweet included a meme image of Mariah holding two guns with the caption, “Where is my tea? I was told there would be tea?”

Mimi responded to Jennifer’s message Tuesday by writing, “Dearest Jennifer, I’m so honored to receive such a beautiful note from you, you’ve always been one of my favorite vocalists. Thank you for acknowledging the freezing cold weather and the necessity for hot tea!!! Much love and respect always!!!”

Mimi famously paused during her appearance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest to say she was told there would be tea for her to drink.

After her performance, she posted a picture of herself sipping tea on Twitter.

That photo has already become a meme.

Mariah’s second chance on the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve stage performance redeemed the superstar after her performance on last year’s edition of the ABC show was marred by technical difficulties.

