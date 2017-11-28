JAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars lead early Grammy nominees

By ABC News Radio

Courtesy of The Recording AcademyJAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars have reason to celebrate this morning. They’re among the early nominees with multiple nods for the 60th annual Grammy Awards, announced this morning on CBS This Morning with help from singer Andra Day.

The remainder of the nominees in all 84 categories will be announced via Grammy.com and the Recording Academy’s social media not long after.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards will be presented January 28th at New York’s Madison Square Garden and broadcast live on CBS. James Corden will return as host.

Here are the early Grammy nominees:

Record of the Year

“Redbone,” Childish Gambino

“Despacitio,” Luis Fonsi w/ Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

“The Story of O.J.,” JAY-Z

“Humble,” Kendrick Lamar

“24K Magic,” Bruno Mars

Album of the Year

Awaken, My Love!, Childish Gambino

4:44, JAY-Z

DAMN., Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama, Lorde

24K Magic, Bruno Mars

Song of the Year

“Despacito”

“4:44”

“Issues”

“1-800-273-8255”

“That’s What I Like”

Best New Artist

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

