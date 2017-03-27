Jason Mraz to celebrate 40th birthday at the Hollywood Bowl

Jen RosensteinJason Mraz has been staying low lately, but he’s heading back out on the road for a brief tour that will include a special birthday concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

Jason’s tour gets underway June 16 in Tucson, AZ, and is mapped out through June 25. On June 23, Jason will celebrate his milestone 40th birthday with a concert at the Hollywood Bowl. It’ll be his third headlining show there — his previous two appearances sold out.

Tickets for the tour, which also includes an appearance at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival in Colorado, go on sale Tuesday, March 28. Visit JasonMraz.com for full details.

In a message on his website, Jason says, “Music makes everything better. That’s why I wear headphones when I roam city streets and airports. And it’s why I can’t go too long without playing live shows.”

He adds, “If you too are in the mood for a summer sound bath, consider joining Jason’s Jam Session this June…We’ll be rolling back the set list and debuting some new tunes — covering 17 years worth of la la la’s and love songs.”

Here are the tour dates:

6/16 — Tucson, AZ, Centennial Hall

6/17 — Albuquerque, NM, Sandia Resort & Casino

6/18 — Telluride, CO, 44th Telluride Bluegrass Festival

6/20 — Salt Lake City, Red Butte Garden

6/23 — Los Angeles, CA, The Birthday Party and Concert at the Hollywood Bowl

6/25 — Murphys, CA, Ironstone Amphitheatre at Ironstone Vineyards

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.